KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan central leader Shah Awais Noorani on Saturday said the operation against terrorists should be carried out indiscriminately from Karachi to Khyber. He said that his party was the first to point out safe havens of militants in the country. He said that terrorists who had fled Karachi and Hyderabad found safe havens in interior Sindh.

“Terrorists in Punjab also remained untouched. And now when an operation has been initiated in Punjab, it is being politically resisted,” he said. The operation should not be resisted for political interests and the leaders should think of better future of the country, not their vested interests. He said the Operation Radd-ul-Fassad was the need of the hour and those who were giving it an ethnic colour were trying to sabotage the efforts for peace in the country. “Pakhtuns are part of this country and action should be taken against anyone who is involved in terror activities without any discrimination,” he said. He said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was an attempt to divert people’s attention from other important issues of the country. He said the amount being spent on the PSL should have been spent on security at shrines across the country. “The decision on the Panamagate and investigations into the Kulbhushan Yadav case have been forgotten amid the hype, which has been created the name of PSL in the entire country,” he said.