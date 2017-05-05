KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned officials to finish the requisite paper work so that work on old development schemes could begin, which, he said, could be completed at the earliest. He was presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday on Annual Development Programme (ADP) in which old schemes were discussed

The meeting was attended by ministers and chief secretary Rizwan Memon.

In the meeting schemes related to education, health, local government, engineering, works & services, culture, sports & youth affairs, and dating back to 2008 or prior to that came under discussion.

The participants discussed 10 different schemes of the upgradation of 460 primary schools to middle schools, approved in 2008, and had been estimated to cost Rs1301.725 million.

The participants were informed that this year Rs130 million had been allocated for the purpose against which Rs115 million had been released.

Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahar said that out of 246 schools over 130 had been upgraded while work on others was in progress.

The chief minister said that only Rs399.4 million throw-forward was left and he was ready to give more funds if work on the remaining schools could be completed. The minister said that was reviewing each and every scheme and would file a priority list with the CM secretariat for approval.

Murad directed the education department to verify how many schools had been upgraded. He added that there was Rs1011.56 million throw-forward; therefore work on those schools which had not been taken up for upgradation as yet may be deferred and priority be given to those which were near completion.

The CM was informed that the health department had launched Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences for Rs 1.46 billion in 2006. This year Rs91.179 million have been allocated and releases are Rs45.59 million, while the expenditures are Rs40.353 million.

Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mandhro said that work on the scheme was very slow.

The chief minister asked him to visit site of the scheme and complete those departments of the institute first which were more important.

“Once the institute starts functioning, its administration would complete rest of the work under its supervision,” he added.

The CM was told that the construction of a Mini Sports Complex at Kunri had been approved in 2007 at the cost of Rs36.702 million, but work on the project had not started so far. This annoyed the CM, who said that sports were important for our youth.

Planning and Development Chairman Waseem reminded Murad that a scheme worth Rs1305.395 million for the construction of roads, measuring 250 km, in 12 districts of the province was launched in 2006.

This year the government allocated Rs30 million against which Rs26.569 million have been utilised.

The chief minister said that the throw-forward of the scheme was still Rs454.841 million.

He directed Secretary Works Aijaz Memon to verify each and every road to be built under the scheme and complete them on priority basis.

“Work on the roads, which deserve less priority, may be abandoned this year and could be taken up in the next ADP,” Murad directed.

The chairman P&D also identified some 22 road schemes which are near completion.