KARACHI - Major General Mohammad Saeed, Director General of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) has said that Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) gave us founder of the country Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, for that the entire nation including the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) are thankful to this institution. He said he had no words to express his feelings about the SMIU.

Addressing the students and faculty of Sindh Madressatul Islam University at its Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium on Thursday, he said that Hassanally Effendi had established this institution for people of Sindh with a commitment. Therefore, we must thank this great person.

Major General Mohammad Saeed said at that time there was no communication facilities available over here and Hassanally Effendi lacked financial sources also, but he established Sindh Madaressah within a shortest period of three years. Similarly, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had earlier established Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College through lots of difficulties. But his Aligarh Movement then played a significant role in Muslim education.

The DG of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) further said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah used to work in most efficient manner. After creation of Pakistan on 14th August 1947 and onward, he used to work for about 20 hours daily, because he was a committed person.

He said that universities and educational institutions are power houses that can bring positive change in the society and in the country. Therefore, students have to play their role in spreading consciousness among their parents, relatives and friends about peaceful culture in the society. They also must say No to violent elements, who have destroyed at least two generations of the city in last 40 years.

Major General Mohammad Saeed said that the Pakistan Rangers has restored peace in the city, but the educational institutions, citizens, civil society and communities have to fulfill their responsibilities also for durable peace in the city by showing sense of belonging to it. He suggested the students to launch a social movement for betterment and creation of peaceful environment in Karachi, that will be a great favor to the city and it will also make a difference in the country. “No one other than you can bring change in the city; the youth have to take the lead in this respect,” he said. The DG of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) said that Vice Chancellor of SMIU had done wonderful job at Sindh Madressatul Islam University since 1994. Earlier, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU thanked Major General Mohammad Saeed, Director General of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for visiting SMIU and addressing its students and faculty.

He said that the Pakistan Rangers has restored peace in the city in collaboration with police and other law enforcing agencies and the dark night of terror has come to an end now. He said that the universities should work for tolerance and co-existence. In this way the country will defeat extremism.