DADU - Scores of special persons observed a token hunger strike here on Thursday to draw attention of the government towards their plight, particularly discriminatory attitude in the job quota.

Their demands, included quota in government jobs, grant of stipends from the funds of Baitul Mal,Zakat and Usher and the provision of ration for disabled persons of District Dadu. Nazeer Ahmed, Altaf,Lala Khan,Ali Nawaz and other protesting disabled persons told The Nation correspondent that they had contacted DC office for ration but they were ill treated by the clerk of revenue who pushed them out of the office and denied issuing the ration.