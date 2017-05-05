KARACHI - Security agencies on Thursday picked up two alleged accomplices of the militants killed in Urdu Bazaar encounter. Sources said that both of them were associated with militant groups.

They were later shifted to unknown location for investigations.

Similarly as many as 37 persons, including politically motivated ‘target killers’, were arrested as a result of targeted operations conducted by the law- enforcement agencies in different parts of the city.

Rangers arrested seven suspects and also recovered weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Abdul Hameed, Ahsan Kamal, Imran Khan, Qari Sajjad and three others.

Rangers’ spokesperson said that Qari Sajjad, resident of Shah Latif, was associated with outlawed Lashker-e-Jhangvi and had facilitated different terrorist groups through various means while Hameed and Kamal were associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and Imran Khan with Sunni Tehreek.

The spokesperson added that the workers of political parties were involved in target killings and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested at least 30 outlaws in different raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

Rizvia police said it had arrested two bandits involved in house burglaries and also recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Similarly, Defence police held a person allegedly involved in street crimes in a raid conducted in Kala Pull.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Rest of the accused arrested from different parts of the city included bandits, street criminals, absconders and others.

Police said it had also recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

Two bodies found

Meanwhile, body of a man was found from the limits of Malir City police station. Police said that residents of the area informed it about a body lying near Daryai Bagh. “Cops rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where the deceased was identified as Khuda Bux, 37,” it said.

Police said that culprits used a heavy object to kill him and managed to flee.

It is suspected that the deceased was a drug addict and his accomplices killed him over some dispute.

Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while investigation was underway. Similarly, SITE Superhighway police found body of an old man from a house located in Ahsanabad.

Police said it rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. Police said it seemed that the man had died around three days ago; therefore it would be difficult to ascertain the motive behind the death.

It further said that the deceased had three wives, but he lived alone at the house. Later the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.