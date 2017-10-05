KARACHI - Approximately 685 deaths occur per day worldwide due to drug usage whereas those because of terrorism are 39 per day. Drug usage leads to severe consequences for individuals and for the society, such as health issues, inclination towards crimes, financial burden, destruction of social and moral values.

“The cost value of drugs caught in 2016 alone sums up to 4.16 billion dollars,” informed Anti-Narcotics Force Commander Brigadier Noor-ul-Hassan on Wednesday. “164 metric tonnes of Heroine, 1605 that of Hashish, 6.08 of Opium, 0.2 of Cocaine and 18.960 metric tonnes of Methamphetamine had been seized until September in 2017 alone,” he said while addressing a seminar on Drug Abuse; a growing problem for youth and Measures, organised by University of Karachi (KU) at its Arts Auditorium under the supervision of Professor Dr Bilquees Gul, Director, Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization KU.

Brigadier Noor-ul-Hassan said that it was an honour to interact with the future of Pakistan, as a society was controlled by women as mothers.

“It is necessary to have safe and supportive educational environment through intimate interaction that equips youth against drug abuse,” he said, and added, “We must equip our youth with skills to resist pressure, and to ensure positive addiction only.”

He further said that Afghanistan produced opium and heroin, out of which 40 percent was transported through Pakistan. “The tasks of ANF include investigating, seizing and prosecuting the drug smugglers,” said the force commander.

“ANF traces the assets of drug smugglers, works on demand reduction through awareness programmes, and runs 29 police stations across the country, consisting of man force of 3,500 people,” Brigadier Noor-ul-Hassan said, and added, “Drug demands are mostly due to chaotic homes, anti-social behaviour and peer pressure, and the menace is going deep down into our skin.”

After having seized around 670 million doses, the force commander now calls for community participation along with ANF’s youth ambassadors’ programmes and anti-drugs campaigns.

The commander said that drug usage was not only illegal, but also led to crimes besides being wastage of money and time, and causing health issues.

Speaking on the occasion, UoK Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said, “Drugs are not permitted in our religion. We have adopted the culture of drugs from the west and have failed to adopt the good culture of knowledge, tolerance and debate, unfortunately.”

The VC was of the view that we should learn from the mistakes of other societies.

“Let’s be smart. Drugs don’t make you look modern or sophisticated. We should never want to give control of ourselves to something else. Drugs give you ecstasy leading to permanent agony, why would you want agony?” said the VC, and added, “When you live in a society, you always have problems and a war at hand. How prepared are we against the drug menace spreading in our society?” the VC questioned. He also encouraged students to participate in reporting drug usage and to ensure community participation.

“The Muslim World’s scientific productivity is less than Israel. The destruction is caused by bringing addiction to a society. I believe you are not inferior to any nation. If China can come out of drug dilemma in 15 years, I believe we can do it in ten years,” said the VC.

He said that every single person was a stakeholder in this campaign, because it was the power of brains that changed the world, and “We will not let our brains be plagued by the menace of drugs,” he pledged.

Dr Mowadat Rana from the Dow University of Health Sciences said that drug usage was like a game. “It gives you a false feeling of absolute control. And the game never ends,” he added.

“The seed of drug usage is sown in intra-utrine life when a pregnant woman turns to drugs or is extremely traumatized, mostly due to the gender of the child she conceives,” he said, and added, “There’s a 100 percent increase in potential drug addiction in a child if the mother is an addict, and a paranoid woman gives birth to a child with drug receptors increased by 10 percent.”