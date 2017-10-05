KARACHI - The city administration on Wednesday announced initiating a drive against illegal roadside encroachment and betterment of cleanliness situation in city.

This was decided in a meeting presided by Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan, the meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi Farhan Ghani, Deputy Commissioner of District South, District Chairman South, Managing Director Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB), Director Local Government and office bearers of different trade associations.

The meeting hoped that the drive would helpful for the efforts of concern departments including local bodies and SWMB. The meeting decided that the drive will be initiated from the district south of the city then expand in other five districts of the metropolis.

“All trade associations and union will take on board for the fruitful results of the drive,” meeting informed. The meeting also reviewed the cleanliness situation of the city and encroachment which making hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The commissioner said that motorists and pedestrians facing difficulties due to establishing of pushcarts, illegal parking and other encroachment on roadside and footpaths. He asked the trade unions to cooperate with city administration and other concern departments for removal of illegal occupation on footpaths and roadsides.

On the occasion, office bearers of business association appreciated the efforts of city administration and assured that the unions will fully cooperate with city administration in this regard. The meeting also decided that a review meeting to be held after every 15 days regarding cleanliness situation and betterment of traffic system in city. Suggestion and recommendations of business community will also been entertained in the drive for successful completion of the drive.

During the meeting a group also established on social media for immediate coordination between traders and concern departments.