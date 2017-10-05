KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Bilawal House and was briefed from PPP Sindh leaders about the arrangements and preparations being made for the public meeting to be held on October 18 in Hyderabad for paying tributes to the martyrs of Karsaz blasts.

Those attended the meeting include: Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Maula Bux Chandio, Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and Noman Shaikh.

Political Secretary to the Chairman Jameel Soomro was also present.

Meanwhile, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has formed publicity and organizing committees for the public gathering. The publicity committee would comprise of PPP leaders Maula Bux Chandio, Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah, Senator Aajiz Dharmah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, PPP Hyderabad Division Secretary Information Aftab Khanzada, and Hyderabad District Secretary Information Ahsan Abro.

The organizing committee led by PPP Hyderabad Division President Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, would comprise of Maula Bux Chandio, PPP Women wing leader Shugufta Jumani, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Qazi Asad Abid and others.