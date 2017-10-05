KARACHI - Senior officials of the Sindh police on Wednesday held Inspector General (IG) Prisons Nusrat Mangan responsible for the recent jailbreak.

In a Sindh police inquiry report on the jailbreak, Additional IG Crime Branch Aftab Pathan has also reportedly recommended transfer of the IG Prisons.

Two hardcore militants of a banned religious outfit – Lashkar-e-Jhangvi - Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firon and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Muna, who were in Central Jail, Karachi for killing law enforcers, members of Shia community and Muttahida Qaumi Movement workers in 2013 escaped from the jail on June 13. Following their escape, a dozen jail officials, including Superintendent Prison Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Deputy superintendent Fahim Memon, Assistant Superintendent Abdur Rahman Shaikh were suspended and later arrested for showing negligence.

It has been learnt that the jail authorities had raised eyebrows over the release of jail officials and personnel on bail, saying that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) investigation was flawed.

Taking notice of these reservations, Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja had ordered Additional IG Crime Branch to conduct an inquiry. However, the jail administration said that instead of conducting inquiry against the investigation officer of the CTD, Additional IG Crime Branch conducted an inquiry against the IG Prisons and held him responsible for the jailbreak.

It has been stated in the report that the Central Jail, Karachi had a similar condition as it was before the escape of hardcore militants as prisoners are allowed the activities in violation of the jail manual while the prisoners are also brought to the judicial complex inside the jail without being handcuffed and without proper security where they can also meet with their relatives easily.

No recruitment for Daesh in

Karachi jails: minister

Karachi- Sindh Minister for Law and Prisons Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar on Wednesday said that there were no recruitments in Daesh within jail premises and some people were indulging in a false propaganda.

He was talking to media during his visit to Karachi Central Prisons. He said that 90 percent high-profile jail inmates had been transferred to prisons in other parts of Sindh from Karachi jails. Speaking on the case registered against jail officials over the escape of two hardcore militants, the minister for prison said that the case was underway on merit.

He said that if an FIR had been registered against any jail official by CTD then it was now up to the courts to determine any substance in it. “CTD can also commit mistakes in its proceedings, but I want the officials in CTD and jail to work within their domains,” he said. He said that there had been some mismanagement in jails in the past and now he was committed to improving the situation.

He said that although IG was responsible for jail affairs and had played his due role in this regard, but DIG was responsible for the situation on ground. “The jail manual was not so tough in the past and it needs overhauling in order to determine which types of facilities are given to the inmates,” Lanjhar asserted.

He further said that the video circulating on social media showing the supply of drugs inside jails was two years old and the inmates involved in it were now languishing in Khairpur jail.

He said that in the past, inmates were assigned duties to run jail affairs but now the situation has changed. “Rangers carried out operation in prisons on our directives,” the minister said, adding that CTD also wanted to conduct a search operation in jail premises, but was not allowed.

He said that it was the provincial government’s prerogative to permit any authority to carry out search operation in prisons.

He further said that the jail officials were working efficiently despite severe threats to their lives.