Karachi - The missing faculty member of the University of Karachi (KU) returned to his home on Wednesday.

Dr Ismail Aarfi, an assistant professor at the university's Department of Islamic Studies, had gone missing and was believed to be in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

Dr Aarfi had been taken away from his house in Gulshan-e-Maymar in the early hours on September 15, according to his wife who had held a press conference on Tuesday. The family sources said that the teacher was asked about some suspects and was also shown some pictures of people he did not know.

Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) also confirmed his return.

Call to recover

missing youth

A family from Balochistan on Wednesday demanded recovery of its missing youth, Shabeer Baloch. Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, Shabeer’s sister said that Shabeer Baloch, aged 24, son of Muhammad Bux Baloch, a resident of Balochistan, was detained by law enforcement agencies personnel on October 4, 2016 from Gorkop, Turbat area of Balochistan and there was no clue yet to his whereabouts.

She said Shabeer was a peaceful political activist and was not involved in any crime. “We are protesting and struggling for the safe recovery of our brother since one year but no any government official had yet contacted us.

We are facing several problems due to Shabeer’s disappearance after detention,” she said. She appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Balochistan government to help them for recovery of the missing youth.