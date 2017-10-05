Kandhkot - Teacher’s Day is celebrated around the world every year on October 5th to appreciate the efforts, dedication, hard work and determination of those who are a source of guidance and inspiration for their students.

Just like various products are manufactured in a factory, similarly a teacher hones the skills of his pupils and produces doctors, engineers, pilots, soldiers as well as teachers.

Teaching is said to be the profession of prophets, and one cannot repay the favours of his or her teachers whose hard work and dedication change his or her fate.

Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) had said that seek education from cradle to the grave and in other Hadith, he had said that seek education; no matter if you have to go to China for that purpose.

Teachers are greatest psychologists as well since they understand the psychology of every student.

They are acquainted with their behaviours and attitudes. They guide their pupils as to which career they should choose. Teachers are also spiritual father for their students and worth respecting.

But unfortunately due to the introduction of copy culture, nepotism and favouritism, teachers are losing respect and honour in the society.

Whereas in rest of the world, especially in West, teachers are regarded as greatest assets for their country and main stakeholders in their policy making.

In Italy, the judicial staff remains in a standing position if accidentally any teacher appears in any court even in connection with a minor offence.