KARACHI - Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London for their alleged involvement in the murder of a MQM-Pakistan worker.

Rangers officials said that a worker of the MQM-Pakistan who was serving as chairman for union council 13, namely Rashid alias Mamu was gunned down on July 30 this year while he was standing at a carom board shop located near to his residence at Shah Faisal Colony.

Rangers spokesperson said that a special team of Rangers was constituted to probe a case and finally a Rangers team arrested three workers of MQM-L. The arrested suspects were identified as Asif Raees, Shahid Aziz and Danish Khan. During initial course of interrogation, the suspects admitted their involvement in the murder saying that they received a murder order through a Whatsup by MQM Rabita Committee London’s member Kehkashan who is currently living in America and four armed men on two motorcycles participated in the murder, adding that Kehkashan later rewarded them with Rs300,000 in two installments through hawala hundi and the installments were received on the CNIC of Huma Chand, a wife of their one friend, namely Chand.

The suspects also revealed that they have also been involved in various cases of target killings and anti-state wall chalking on the directions of the MQM leadership in London. The suspects, however, were later handed over to the police for further investigations.

THREE KILLED IN ACCIDENT

Three people were killed and another was wounded when a speedy water tanker hit them at Korangi nieghbourhoods on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Jam Sadiq brigade in Korangi locality. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsies and medical treatment. Police officials said that all the three victims had been died at the spot while the injured person was admitted with critical injuries and doctors were trying to save his life.

Police officials said that the driver of the tanker responsible for the accident has also been apprehended. While sharing details of the accident, Korangi Industrial Area SHO Khalid Abbasi said that the accident took place when some people were busy in a quarrel over a clash between motorcycles and a car at Jam Sadiq bridge and a speedy tanker hit them on the brigade.

The deceased persons were later identified as 30-year-old Gul Hasan, Alif Khan, 30, and and Ismail Khan, 29 while the injured person as Das Safraj. The case was registered while further reinvestigation was underway.