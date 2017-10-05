KHAIRPUR - Two sons of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) councilor were killed, while six other were injured in an armed clash between two groups near Thari Mirwah late Tuesday night.

According to Thari Mirwah police, the clash took place between two groups of Bhambhan community at village Liaqat Ali Arain near Thari Mirwah. Both groups fired at each other as a result of which eight people, Jamshed Ali Arain, Waheed Ahmed Arain, Arshad Ali Arain, Muhakumuddin Bhambhan, Sajid Bhambhan, Zaheer Bhambhan, his wife Satbahi Bhambhan, and her son Riaz Ali were wounded. They were rushed to a hospital in Thari Mirwah, but two of them Jamshed Ali Arain and Waheed Arain succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital. While Zaheer Bhambhan, his wife Satbahi Bhambhan, and her son Riaz Ali were referred to Nawab Shah Hospital due to their critical condition.

Both the deceased were sons of Liaqat Ali Arain, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional councilor in Ward-6 Town Committee Thari Mirwah.

Talking to newsmen, Liaqat Ali Arian said that the incident had taken place over some petty issue. He appealed to the concerned authorities to hang the murderers of his sons.

Meanwhile MPA Rafique Ahmed Bhambhan, Town Committee Tharimirwah Chairman Haji Ali Dad Jogi and other notables reached the hospital after learning about the incident and inquired after the injured.

Thari Mirwah police registered an FIR against six persons on Wednesday. However, no arrests had been made till the filing of this story.