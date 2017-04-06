MIRPURKHAS - Vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas, led by controller examination Anwer Aleem Khanzada and deputy director education Mirpurkhas Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah Jilani, paid surprise visits to several examination centers here on Wednesday and caught 25 candidates for cheating in the ongoing matriculation exams.

According to a press release, the teams also recovered cheating material from them.





Our Staff Reporter