SUKKUR: Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has directed Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to cut off power connections of all departments if they fail to clear their electricity bills.

“If the consumers do not clear their dues within fifteen days, power connections be cut off and not restored until 100 percent recovery is made,” said the minister while speaking to concerned officers during his visit to the SEPCO offices.

He said that he would not compromise over power theft.

He urged the officials to attain the target of 100 percent recovery of dues with the help of Rangers and eliminate power theft, control line losses and complete mobile meter reading within a month.

Abid further said that 4,200 megawatts of electricity had been added to the national grid, claiming that there would be zero loadshedding soon.

Abid added that there was loadshedding of four hours in the urban areas and six hours in rural areas.

He said that although Sepco's performance had improved but still there was room for more improvement.

“Officers would be awarded for showing good performance and those underperforming would be transferred to other companies,” the minister warned.