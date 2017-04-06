KHAIRPUR - Talking to newsmen at Sadhu Bela temple near Sukkur on Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the National Action Plan (NAP) was not being implemented properly in the country.

Bilawal condemned the blast at Bedian Road in Lahore and said the government should fulfill the promises such as that of formation of a national security committee of the parliament so that terrorism-related issues could be addressed.

“The National Action Plan is not being implemented,” Bilawal told reporters. "There are many points in NAP that have not been addressed, such as the reemergence of banned organisations under new names or the judicial reforms or action against terrorists in Punjab," he added.

When asked when he would enter Punjab, the PPP chairman responded, “I keep on visiting Punjab and keep on working. I am travelling to Lahore tomorrow.”

Bilawal was at the temple for a lunch hosted by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah. On arrival, Bilawal was welcomed by Shah’s son.

According to the in-charge of the event, a special menu of 45 dishes was prepared for Bilawal, which included vegetable curry, rice bread, chickpea curry and many others, besides various seasonal fruits.

PPP leaders Aves Shah and others were also present on the occasion. Sindh’s traditional Ajrak and Topi were presented to Bilawal on the occasion. Strict security arrangements were made during Bilawal’s visit.