KARACHI - Chief Census Commissioner (CCC) Asif Bajwa called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at Governor's House on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that census was an important exercise and the most important national duty. “The government has planned to expand the network of development projects in Sindh after the completion of census,” he said, and added, “If a country is unable to conduct census properly, there will be no credible basis for planning its development programmes.”

Zubair further said that census was not only limited to obtaining accurate population figures, but it had also become a means of collecting data for ensuring progress in various fields.

He said that Sindh could be put on the path to progress by holding the census successfully.

The governor also condemned suicide attack on the van of census team in Lahore and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

He reiterated that war against terrorism would continue till its elimination.

Anti-Pakistan elements not

happy with census: Pasban

Meanwhile, condemning, in strongest possible words, the cowardly attack on a census team and escorting personnel of armed forces in Lahore, Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor said here on Wednesday that anti-Pakistan elements and lobbies were not happy with the ongoing national census and were trying to sabotage it by using different tactics. He said there could be no two opinions that correct national census figures were crucial for a better national planning both at macro and micro levels.

He pointed out that only a reliable census data could ensure an equitable allocation of national resources to the areas where they are needed the most.

“The process will break the status quo and bring development to the neglected areas also,” he said, and added, “This is why the past regimes tried their best not to hold the census although it was their constitutional responsibility.”

He said the credit again went to the apex court under whose pressure the sitting government was forced to conduct the exercise. Altaf emphasised that it was time for making a new, progressive and prosperous Pakistan; a welfare-oriented society where law and constitution are upheld at all levels and where merit prevails in all fields and sectors.

Pasban president further said in this regard the ongoing census was a step towards the right direction and it must continue despite temporary difficulties. He hoped that with the completion of the process the country would see new vistas of progress and prosperity. He paid rich tributes to the census staff and army personnel supporting them and said that the whole nation saluted them. He expressed his condolences with the families of victims of the Lahore blast, and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.