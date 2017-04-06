LARKANA: People of Larkana and other parts of Sindh continue to bear the brunt of ‘political vendetta’ as every new government discards the schemes of its predecessor. The fundamental rights of common man have been violated by every government.

The decades-old residential schemes, announced by the PML-Nawaz government in its previous tenures, still remain incomplete as the PPP governments that came later ignored them, and even today these are without sui-gas, electricity, drainage system and road infrastructure. The residents of Sachal Colony, Katchi Abadi (Sasti-Basti-4), Ahsan Colony and others in Larkana city are faced with shortage of basic amenities, as neither Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s government ever tried to address these issues despite having hefty funds at their disposal.

Talking to this scribe, the residents regretted that despite abundance of gas in the province, they had no gas to cook their food. They accused the elected representatives of indulging in corruption under the cover of development schemes. “They start off as ordinary people, but later by usurping our money, they become millionaires,” they alleged.–By Nazir Siyal