KARACHI:– Enraged protesters torched three vehicles, including a police mobile and blocked Maripur Road on Wednesday when anti-encroachment force and police rushed to evacuate the encroached land of circular railway in Machar Colony within the remits of Docks police station.

Police said that anti-encroachment cell along with the police went to Machar Colony where residents of the area offered resistance. Police said that anti-encroachment team managed to remove at least eleven houses and shops.

despite facing tough resistance from the locals, who started pelting members of the team with stones.

Police resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling when protesters set three vehicles including a police mobile on fire.