KARACHI: : Development funds worth Rs500 million for Hyderabad announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will significantly help in restoring its glory, Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair said here on Wednesday.

Talking to a delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), led by Senator Rahila Magsi, he said Hyderabad, the second major city of Sindh, held its own identity that needed to be revived.

"The government is fully conscious of the problems currently faced by its residents and firmly believes that proper planning can resolve these efficiently," the governor said.

Stating that economic prosperity of Sindh was closely linked to financial stability of Hyderabad, Muhammad Zubair said Prime Minister was keen to see the city on the path of development.

“As per PM's vision, a multi-pronged approach is being adopted for the cause,” the governor informed. "Consequently long pending demand for a university for this historical city has been accepted by PM while equal attention is being paid to its infrastructure development," he said.

MNA Wasim Hussain, MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Principal Secretary, Muhammad Swaleh Farooqui were also present during the meeting.

The delegation itself included Amin Khatri, Engineer Rehmatullah Sand, Sikander Ali Rajput, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Saleem uddin

Qureishi, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Daulat Ram and others.

Zubair assured the delegation that FBR, SITE Ltd, Environmental Protection Agency and other government agencies would extend all relevant assistance and cooperation to the traders and industrialists belonging to Hyderabad. The HCCI delegation expressed their gratitude to the governor for his interest in the civic matters of Hyderabad.