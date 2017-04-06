KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday released a white paper over the performance of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh during the last nine consecutive years.

MQM Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), alleged that the last two tenures of PPP were marred by episodes of loot and plunder and the ruling party during this period promoted a culture of discrimination in Sindh, neglecting the urban region of the province.

Sattar was accompanied by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter, Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra and party’s coordination committee members.

Giving details of the white paper, Sattar said that it shed light on PPP government’s bad governance coupled with stories of its corruption during the last nine years. “The white paper tells us about the burden put on the people living in urban areas through unjust distribution of resources between the urban and rural Sindh, lack of devolution of powers to the district, local and metropolitan governments from the provincial government, mismanagement in the affairs of cooperative societies, illegal allotment of various lands by the Sindh Board of Revenue, murder of merit in appointments to positions of higher grades, financial incompetency and general absence of rule of law,” MQM convener explained.

Further leveling serious allegations against the provincial government, the MQM leader said that Sindh had been divided into two by the introduction of the quota system while PPP had been mistreating the poor and middle class since 1970.

He said it was unfortunate that the port city that provided 85 percent of taxes to the provincial government and 65 percent to the federal remained neglected. “Karachi is not given a single penny out of Rs70 billion tax revenue,” Sattar alleged. He added that the entire burden of taxes was on Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Nawabshah while the source of all the problems were the feudal lords.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Izharul Hassan accused the Sindh government of depriving the Karachiites of appointments to 90000 vacancies in various departments. “If the citizens of Karachi are denied such opportunities, then the provincial government will not be able to run the provincial affairs,” he warned.

Criticising Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter said that he had worked with Murad’s father.

“So it is the CM who needs to learn from me more rather than me,” he said, and added the era of hate and biasness should come to a halt as MQM would not tolerate further discrimination.