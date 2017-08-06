KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, preparations to celebrate the 70th Independence Day on August 14th are also in full swing in Karachi. With only eight days to go, the citizens have busied themselves in decorating their houses and vehicles while the administrations of various shopping malls and bazaars have also placed fancy lights and hoisted national flags to celebrate the occasion with national zeal and enthusiasm.

The Nation learnt through a survey that special stalls had been set up by the shopkeepers in Paper Market at Pakistan Chowk, which is considered a wholesale market in the city for decoration items. In the same area, ‘Jhanda Gali’-a famous street, can be seen all green where the vendors have set up their stalls to sell national flags, banners, T-shirts, hats, bangles, badges and wrist bands.

A shopkeeper told The Nation that the sale of Independence Day items had increased as buyers were thronging stalls to buy national flags of different shapes and sizes to show their love for the homeland. He said that just before the arrival of August, all these items were ready and their demand was increasing with each passing day.

He further said that due to better law and order situation in the city, the shopkeepers were doing good business and hopefully this time their sales would be higher compared to last years.

Apart from this, big green stalls with different decoration items, especially huge Pakistani flags can be seen at every corner of Karachi. Karachiites are showing great enthusiasm this year for celebrating the occasion in a befitting manner. “People, especially schoolchildren, visit my stall to buy items for the Independence Day celebrations. Most of them are buying national flags, stickers and badges,” said a vendor at Ayesha Manzil in Federal B Area.

He said that he had been setting up the stall since last year, and it had always brought happiness to him as he earned good profits.

Asim Ali Khan, a customer buying items along with his children, complained that prices of these items had gone up as compared to the previous years. “But Thanks to Quaid-e-Azam that he gave us Pakistan, and I would ignore the prices as I want my children to know the importance of this day,” he added.

A teenager, Nehal Khan, who had come to buy flags, said that he, along with his friends, was decorating the residence and streets to mark the Independence Day.

“All my friends plan to celebrate the day from their pocket money savings, and we are shopping on daily basis, he added.

Moreover, government and private departments are busy finalising special programmes to mark the occasion.

So far the entire government machinery, students and teachers of all the private and government educational institutions, politicians and representatives of NGOs are busy holding ceremonies, including hoisting of national flags and cutting the cakes of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter has also announced to celebrate the 70th Independence Day in a befitting manner and has given it the title, “Champions Ka Pakistan”. He has said that programmes have been planned with the collaboration of KMC itself and KMC’s officers' welfare association and will continue from August 1 to 14.

Furthermore Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwer Sial has directed that national flags be hoisted at every police station and on every police mobile, and that there would be a flag hoisting ceremony at every police station on Independence Day.

Sindh education department has also planned to hold special programmes on the occasion, including dramas, tableau, speech contests and poetry competitions. Foolproof security arrangements have also been finalised to avert any untoward incident in the city.

Farraz Israr