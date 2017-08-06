SHIKARPUR - The bloody dispute between two groups of Jatoi clan, Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi, was finally settled here in village Khadim Hussain Jatoi on Saturday.

The settlement was held under the supervision of former MNA Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi, former provincial ministers Meer Abid Hussain Jatoi and Fatah Muhammad Jatoi.

According to the verdict, a fine of Rs18 million was imposed on Badani Jatoi group as they were found guilty of murdering 12 people belonging to Saad Khanani Jatoi group, while Saad Khanai Jatoi group was fined Rs15 million.

The total fine, imposed on both Badani Jatoi and Saad Khanani Jatoi groups, comes to Rs33 million.

The deadly conflict had started when two persons belonging to Saad Khanani Jatoi were killed in a police encounter, and Saad Khanani Jatoi men had accused Badani Jatoi group men of sharing secret information with police two years back that led to the encounter. About 27 persons, including three passersby, two women and a baby girl, from both the parties, were killed while dozens were injured in armed clashes.

At least 15 persons were shot dead in a single day. The deadliest clash took place on 3rd of the last month when police personnel had tried to enter the area to avoid further loss, and armed men attacked them with rocket launchers, forcing the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as well as Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal take notice of the conflict.

Another consequence of the conflict was that SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Shafique Siddiquie was transferred from Shikarpur and Umar Tufail was posted once again in Shikarpur as SSP.

Members of both the parties accepted the verdict and embraced each other.

Sources say the settlement took place due to police’s pressure which was increasingly getting worried about the poor law and order situation.



Our Staff Reporter