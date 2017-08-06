KARACHI : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that accountability should be across the board and all those who names have appeared in Panama papers should be brought to justice.

Speaking at a ‘Mango party’ held in the honour of media persons here at the JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, on Saturday, Naeem welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif and added that it was a good omen that democracy had survived this jolt. He reiterated that JI wanted the process of accountability to continue and that it should not remain limited to just one family or a party. “But all those responsible for corruption should be held accountable,” he asserted.

JI Karachi chief further said that party chief Sirajul Haq had presented himself and his party for accountability.

“All those who were bankrupt, and who got their loans waved off, and who were allowed to go scot-free under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) should be held accountable.”Talking about Karachi, he said that the city needed a comprehensive package of Rs500 billion. “Only a Green Line project would not resolve the issues of transport in the metropolis.

The city needs a mass transit project and in this regard the circular railway project is must,” he pointed out.

Naeem said that unfortunately those who called themselves stakeholders of the city had failed to own the city.

“People want change and the JI does not only own the city but is also a trailblazer in the society,” he claimed.

He was of the view that the city had been neglected for long. “However the time has come to bring a change,” he opined.