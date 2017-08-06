MIRPURKHAS : The lawyers boycotted the court proceedings here on Saturday on the call given by District Bar Association to protest against the torture allegedly inflicted on a lady doctor and female paramedical staff at the premises of District and Sessions Court Umerkot.

Hundreds of people who had arrived at the courts in connection with their cases suffered on account of the boycott.

PMA also condemn incident

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Mirpurkhas President Dr Manthar Thebo, General Secretary Dr Hussain Bux Marri and Dr Wahid Bux Khaskheli have strongly condemned the incident in which a lady doctor and female paramedical staff were allegedly subjected to torture and humiliated at the premises of District and Sessions Court Umerkot. Talking to this scribe on Saturday, they demanded the chief justice Sindh High Court (SHC) to order impartial inquiry into the incident by appointing a judge of SHC so that actual facts could be ascertained and exemplary punishment awarded to the culprits.