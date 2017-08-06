KARACHI - Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) celebrating Pakistan Independence Week 2017 at Dow University Ojha Campus.

This year, constituent institutions are participating in event which includes Dow Medical College (DMC), Dow International Medical College (DIMC), Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan Institute of Oral Health Sciences (DIKIOHS), Dow International Dental College (DIDC), Dow Dental College (DDC), Dow College of Pharmacy (DCOP), Institute of Health Management (IHM), Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) and Institute of Nursing (ION), Dow Institute of Radiology (DIR), Dow College of Biotechnology (DCOB) and School of Public Health (SPH) and Dow Institute of Radiology (DIR). As a part of Independence Week, a Naat and Qirat Competition was held on Saturday at Ojha Campus. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Masroor Ahmed, Head of Department DIMC, P and students attended the program while Prof Zeba Haq, Associate Prof Dr Sameer, Associate Professor Dr Hafiz Syed Imran ul Haq and Dr Aresha Sohail were the judges of the competition.

Prof Dr Masroor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor, DUHS in his address highlighted the importance of extra-curricular activities amongst the students. He emphasized that the students should actively participate in all the events because participation in the competition is the source of energy.

Prof Zeba Haq said that all participants performed very well wheras every individual showed extraordinary performance in both Qirat competition as well Naat. She appreciated the efforts of the organizers for organizing this event. She said that these activities are essential besides academics for the grooming of the students. She stressed on the participants to show sportsmen spirit whether they win or lose. After a tough competition, the Jewry decided Saud Nawab from Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan Institute of Oral Health Sciences (DIKIOHS) won the competition of Qirat, wheras the second runner up was Hafiz Abdul Wahab from Dow Medical College and at third position was achieved by Mr. Nabeel from “Bio Technology”.

In competition Naat Competition all participants performed very well and Jewry felt very difficult to decide it. However Ms Noureen Lakhani from Institute of Nursing won the competition, the second position was clinched by Ms Urooj Fatima from Dr. Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan Institute of Oral Health Sciences (DIKIOHS) and the third position was achieved by Hafiz Syed Bilal. At last, Assistant Professor Dr Sonia Siddiqui offered vote of thanks to Pro-Vice Chancellor, faculty members and students.

Our Staff Reporter