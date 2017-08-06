MIRPURKHAS : Aug 5. Scores of male and female nurses held a demonstration here on Saturday on the second consecutive day in support of their demands at the premises of Civil Hospital.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands, they demanded the higher authorities order impartial inquiry into what they said fixed results of nursing exams in which 80 percent nurses had failed because they did not pay bribe for getting the results in their favour.

They urged the higher authorities to provide them justice by ordering the inquiry and punishing the corrupt director and deputy director of Nursing Board Karachi.