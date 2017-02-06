KARACHI: President of Karachi Transport Action Committee (KTAC) Mohammad Ashraf Banglori on Sunday appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to personally supervise the ongoing development in the city.

In a statement here, Banglori said that infrastructure development, particularly construction of roads, needed to be completed at a speedy pace, without any compromise on the quality. "I therefore appeal to the chief minister to keep an eye on the ongoing work so that it is completed to the satisfaction of end users without any loss to the exchequer," he said.

He drew attention of the chief minister to the plight of Karachiites due to the absence of alternative routes, accumulation of sewage on thoroughfares and service roads and broken lanes. "Environmental degradation due to the situation is adding to the grievances of the masses with direct impact on their health," he said.–APP

There has been an increase in the incidence of skin and lung diseases in the metropolis, he said.

He urged the chief minister to take into stock the problems faced by the people for the past several months and reiterated that these needed to be efficiently addressed on a long term basis.