KARACHI - A beautiful fountain having water-fall plates and colourful lights was inaugurated at the Arts Council Roundabout on Sunday.

The fountain has been constructed by the District Municipal Corporation (DMC), Karachi South, at a cost of Rs1.3 million, an official of the DMC South said.

He said that colourful lights have also been installed at the fountain for illumination at night. As many as 13 waterfall plates of various sizes and spotlights have also been installed.

Chairman of DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz performed the inauguration. Municipal Commissioner Afaq Saeed, Chairman of Union Council 12, Habib Hassan and Director (Parks) Sikandar Chandio were also present besides a a large number of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Fayyaz said that work for renovation and beautification of parks and monuments in the District South had been done on priority. Such work is also under way at Pakistan Chowk, Haqqani Chowk, Arambagh Park and Bilawal Chowrangi, he said. This will help provide healthy recreational facilities to the people of the city.