A Lyari gangster has been arrested today by Karachi police and said to be involved in the killing of six people.

According to police sources, Mowachh Goth Police nabbed Farooq alias Farhan Dada in a raid. The suspect is accused of killing six people. He is said to be a member of a gang war group.

An unidentified suspect was also arrested in an injured condition after a police encounter in North Nazimabad.

Meanwhile, Shah Latif Investigation Police rescued an abducted child and arrested her kidnapper.

SSP Investigation Malik Altaf has said that the alleged kidnapper had lured the child to buying something to her. The police official said that the suspect was the neighbour of the family and a kidnapping case has been filed against him.