KARACHI: A target killer affiliated with a political party was arrested in a raid, yesterday.

Irshad alias Kantap was involved in many cases of murder and attempt to murder. He had, recently, returned from South Africa and hid

Police arrested at least three suspects for illegal possessions like narcotics and weapons. A case has been registered against the suspects. Korangi Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and street criminal.

In the same week, another suspected target killer was arrested from Surjani town according to a JIT report, Zeeshan, who is affiliated with a party. Zeeshan has confessed killing rival political opponents and five personnel of special branch in 2015. The suspect said that in 2009, he along with his accomplices killed a political worker, Adil Lashari, and in 2013, a religious party activist, Abbas. He has also on record provided details of his involvement in multiple other murder cases. He has also confessed of his involvement in taking extortion of at least Rs 2000 from shops and land grabbing in Central District.