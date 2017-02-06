KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar and head of Karachi Tajir Ittehad Ateeq Mir visited various markets of the city and distributed waste disposal bags to traders.

During the visit, the mayor inspected cleanliness work in markets, including Jama Cloth Market, Mariyam Market, Allahwali Market, Old Cloth Market near Light House, Bolton Market and Denso Hall.

Wasim gave away waste disposal bags to shopkeepers and traders and requested them to dispose of waste in these bags and place them outside their shops and houses from where KMC vehicles would lift them twice a day every day. Union Council 27 Chairman Muqeem Alam, Municipal Services Director Masood Alam and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Shopkeepers appreciated this gesture of the city mayor. Later, talking to the media, the mayor said, “This is our city and we all have to work for its betterment.” He thanked the Karachi Tajir Ittehad for inviting him to distribute waste disposal bags to shopkeepers. The mayor expressed the hope that traders’ cooperation would make the city look clean and beautiful soon.

The head of Karachi Tajir Ittehad said the business community would make the cleanliness drive a success and join hands with the city mayor.