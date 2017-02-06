Karachi : Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair called on President Mamnoon Hussain here, today.

President felicitated new governor Sindh on assuming the charge of his office. Mamnoon said that Governor House can play an important role in ensuring cohesion among different schools of thought.

The president directed governor Sindh to take along all the communities to ensure development of Karachi.

The president expressed hope that governor will play his role in development and welfare of the province and its people. The governor speaking on the occasion, the governor reiterated resolve to work for welfare of the people. Muhammad Zubair thanked president on the occasion.