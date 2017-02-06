KARACHI - Dozens of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek activists joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday.

The made an announcement in this regard after a meeting with PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi and Divisional General Secretary Senator Saeed Ghani.

Addressing a press conference at PPP media cell along with other party leaders, Senator Saeed Ghani said, “We welcome all new friends who joined us. Till next elections we are here to strengthen the party in Karachi, and in next general elections the PPP will emerge as the biggest party of the city.”

Talking about recent resignations of provincial advisers, Senator Saeed Ghani said the Sindh High Court did not stop the advisers from working. He said the court only said that an adviser could not have status of a minister. He said that no adviser had the status of a minister. “We all resigned after the party leadership made a decision,” he said. He said the court ruling was related to just the adviser on law and the man who had filed a petition against the adviser on law wanted Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the then adviser to the chief minister, to appoint him principal of the SM Law College. When Barrister Murtaza Wahab refused to accept his demand, he filed a petition against him, challenging his position. Later, the court decided that he did not have the qualification to become an adviser on law, though he was a bar at law and had six-year standing in the Sindh High Court.

“Without listening to our point of view, courts have given decisions and we have accept them,” he said. To a question about status of advisers, Senator Saeed Ghani said that according to the Sindh Advisers Act 2003, a chief minister could assign his powers to his advisers. “No one may undermine the privileges of the chief justice, but we don't know the prerogatives of the chief minister are being undermined. Since I joined the office of the adviser to the Sindh chief minister, I did not take a single penny from the government of Sindh. Let it be clear to everyone,” he added.

Talking about his resignation as adviser to the chief minister on labour, he said, “I clearly mentioned the reasons in my resignation and one was recent judgement of the honourable judiciary, which paved the way for corrupt mafia and was creating hurdles for me as I started an inquiry into an embezzlement of millions of rupees in my department. Later those involved offered me Rs20 million on a monthly basis. After my refusal, they filed petitions against me. As a result, among other rulings by the judiciary, one was to halt the ongoing inquiry against the officials allegedly involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees. In such activism, it was beyond my capacity to run the department thus I tendered my resignation. We respect our honourable judiciary, but we do have right to express our opinion regarding their judgements,” he added. Later, addressing the press conference, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi welcomed the new members of the party and said the growing number of workers was a good omen for the party.