KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari will contest by-elections for National Assembly seats on the same electoral symbol of Arrow.

“An application for the allotment of common electoral symbol shall be made to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the Political Parties Order 2002,” said a press release issued by Media Cell of Bilawal House on Thursday.

The Media Cell has denied the news published in media stating that both father and son will contest the NA election on different symbols.

“The decision to contest by-election was taken at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party,” the press release added.