MIRPURKHAS - Acting General Manager Corporate, Communication and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Shahbaz Islam has said that SSGC has a clear policy against gas theft and those involved are already facing legal action.

Talking to media persons here at Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center Mirpurkhas after visiting different parts of the center, he said the objective was to ensure reduced line losses and claimed that line losses had already dropped. He said that media was playing a vital role in unearthing gas theft cases and due to its cooperation many cases had been detected in Karachi and other parts of the province.

He asked media men to point out such cases in future as well, saying it would be a service by media for the nation and country. “Sui gas is a natural resource and it is being wasted due to theft,” he added.

In reply to various questions, he said SSGC

has been sponsoring this institute for the last 11 years and here patients of leprosy, eye diseases and tuberculosis (TB) were receiving medical treatment.

“According to record, so far 12000 patients of eye diseases and 631 patients of TB have been provided proper treatment at the center,” he informed.

He further said that total 69 leprosy patients were being treated at the institute at this time, and that on average total 500 cases of leprosy had surfaced in the country, while 29 cases were reported in Mirpurkhas district.