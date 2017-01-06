KARACHI - Senior police officers led by Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and Director General of Sindh Rangers Maj-Gen Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral prayers for slain Sub-Inspector Iqbal Mahmood at police headquarters (south) here on Thursday. On the occasion, a contingent of policemen gave guard of honour and laid wreaths at the coffin of their colleague who was killed by unknown killers late on Wednesday evening.

The Sindh IG paid glowing tributes to Iqbal Mahmood and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He said that Iqbal fell victim to a terrorism-related incident.

With absolute resolve to ensure early arrest of the culprits, the Sindh police chief said commitment of the police force and law enforcers to weed out the menace of crime and terrorism could not be jeopardised through such unfortunate incidents.

"Our crackdown against criminals will continue and we remain committed to our responsibility towards protection of public and property in general," said AD Khawaja. He also announced a support amount of Rs5 million for the bereaved family coupled with provision of all services as per rules and regulations of the police department.

The funeral prayers were largely attended by colleagues of deceased police officer, his family members and neighbours.

Additional IG for Traffic Khadim Hussain, Additional IG for Karachi Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi were also present.

Sub-Inspector Iqbal was killed in a firing incident in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station.

Wasim, a friend of the slain SI, and passerby Imran were injured in the incident.

The two are reportedly recuperating at a local hospital.