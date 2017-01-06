KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman has demanded the government to legislate so that those adulterating medicines and other commodities could be given capital punishment.

Naeem expressed deep concern over the news that the government had failed to curb adulteration of milk, medicines and food items.

Lashing out at the state-run watchdogs, the JI leader noted that it was a matter of grave concern for the citizens. He added that despite the fact that media had unearthed these elements several times, but the government failed to take any solid measure to bring this nefarious practice to an end.

He lamented that although Consumers Protection Act had been passed in 2015, it was yet to be implemented.

He also demanded the government to set up consumer courts.

Naeem was of the view that decision on the cases related to adulteration should be pronounced within 30 days.

He further said that JI's Public Aid Committee had set up a especial cell for the protection of consumers’ rights.

He added that if needed, JI would take to streets in this regard.