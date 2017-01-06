Kandhkot - Kashmore police have claimed it nabbed 3612 absconders, 1,728 proclaimed offenders and smashed dozens of hideouts of criminals besides recovering huge cache of ammunition during the last year.

According to a press release issued by SSP Kashmore’s office on Thursday, Kashmore police during different raids, search operations and snap checking in various parts of the district also arrested 16 hardened criminals and 52 dacoits from the kacha area of Gublo, Shallu and Miyani who were wanted in heinous crimes such as murder, blasting off tracks and pipelines , kidnappings, car lifting and robbery whereas several cases were registered against them at various police stations of Sindh, Punjab and Baloshitan.

During the raids in katcha areas of Kashmore and Kandhkot police also smashed several hideouts of criminals and later set up its pickets in the areas.

The press release further says that more than 450 gamblers and peddlers were arrested from the main city points and 0.6 million of rupees were recovered from them.

Besides that, police also recovered a huge quantity of weapons from the possession's of criminals, including seven mortar shells, 16 kalashnikovs, 13 rifles , 53 short guns , 24 TT pistols, 14 mousers, nine revolvers, three rocket launchers, 300 cartridges , more than 1800 bullets, 120 kg of Hashish, 422 liters of locally made wine and 98 bottles of English wine.

Furthermore, the statement says that police also managed to free at least five persons and arrested several kidnappers. Whereas police also returned 39 motor bikes, 84 cell phones and millions of rupees to their owners.

It is worth mentioning here that law and order situation has improved in Kashmore due to proactive policies of district police.