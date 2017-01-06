KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Thursday nabbed over a dozen suspects, including the younger brother of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) leader, in various raids carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

A heavy contingent of Rangers conducted a raid at the residence of MQM-L Coordination Committee member Mustafa Azizabadi and arrested his younger brother Mansoor Ali.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that Mansoor Ali, 37, was arrested by paramilitary troops from his residence located in Buffer Zone.

Members of the family claimed Mansoor was innocent, adding he had nothing to do with politics, and demanded his release. Rangers later shifted Mansoor to an unknown location for investigation.

Similarly, Rangers conducted targeted raids in Landhi, North Nazimabad, Garden, Lyari and Orangi Town.

During the raids, six alleged criminals were arrested, including one affiliated with a banned outfit, one belonging to the militant wing of a political party and one from Lyari gang.

It also claimed to have recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from the possession of those arrested.

On the other hand, Ittehad Town police said it had arrested two persons involved in various criminal activities.

It added it had also recovered weapons from their possession.

“One TT pistol was recovered from Naseer Ahmed s/o Ghulam Qadir,” police spokesman said.

Giving further details, he said that Naseer was wanted to the police in various criminal cases.

A TT pistol and narcotics were also recovered from the possession of another accused, Siddique.