KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a true leader who could feel people’s pain.

Addressing a gathering in connection with birth anniversary of the party founder at People's Secretariat on Thursday evening, Shah said that Bhutto had founded the PPP to improve the condition of the poor masses.

He said that Bhutto rose to power when Pakistan was bleeding because its one part had been chopped. He said, “The nation was in a shock. He not only got 90,000 prisoners released, but also restored the dignity of the nation, made the constitution, developed the shattered country, created jobs in the country and abroad and initiated industrialisation. In short, he laid the foundation of a new Pakistan where everyone, including minorities, had equal constitutional rights.”

The chief minister said that it was Bhutto who left imprints on the body politic of Pakistan. “Now, everyone wants to be a Bhutto, but this is not an easy task. Bhutto is the name of a struggle. Bhutto is the name of sacrifice; sacrifice for the people of Pakistan. Bhutto is the name of martyrdom; martyrdom that makes you live in the hearts and souls of the poor people of Pakistan,” he said.

The chief minister said that it was Bhutto who took the politics out of drawing rooms of feudal lords, Pirs and Mirs and united the people of Pakistan at one platform. “It was his feat that those whom the feudal lords, Mirs and Pirs were not ready to allow sitting with them in their drawing rooms, defeated them in general elections. It was people’s power, which Bhutto demonstrated,” he said.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Manzoor Wassan addressed the gathering and shared his dream with the people. He said that he could foresee PPP’s victory in the 2018 elections all over the country.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Moula Bakhsh Chandio, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion. The event concluded with a cake cutting ceremony. All PPP leaders were present there on the occasion.

BILAWAL VISITS BHUTTO

FAMILY’s GRAVES

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited the grave of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on his 89th birth anniversary.

He was accompanied by MNA Faryal Talpur and Senior Minister and PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Bilawal laid wreaths at the grave of the former prime minister and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also visited the grave of his mother, slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He laid wreaths at her grave and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Later, he visited graves of other Bhutto family members, laid wreaths at them and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

SOOMRO PAYS TRIBUTE

TO BHUTTO

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs and Zakat and Usher, Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro, on Thursday paid tributes to PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 89th birth anniversary, said a statement here.

Soomro said that Bhutto was a great leader and would be remembered for centuries because of his services, the political acumen and his struggle for the rights of the masses.

He said that Bhutto rendered great sacrifices for the cause of democracy and betterment of the people of Pakistan. He said that Bhutto started politics when there was dictatorship in the country and the politics was considered a crime. At that time, he said, Bhutto felt that he had to spurn the government of military dictator Ayub Khan for the betterment of the country.

He said that people greeted him with open arms.

He said that Bhutto created awareness among people from Karachi to Peshawar about their rights, gathered them and formed the PPP. He said that Bhutto gave a programme for the people and came up with the constitution, which was still in vogue.

‘BHUTTO PROVED TALENT

AT EARLY AGE’

Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was one of the world's greatest leaders.

Nasir said this while talking to various delegations of his party who visited his office on the occasion of 89th birth anniversary of Bhutto. Bhutto proved his talent at his early age, he added.

He said that Bhutto's vision and philosophy was for the prosperity of the country. "The PPP under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is making all out efforts for betterment of the country", Nasir said.