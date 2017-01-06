KARACHI - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in coordination with Pakistan Custom Intelligence on Thursday arrested 10 drug smugglers and seized over 1.5 tonnes of hashish.

The high quality narcotics, which had been smuggled via sea, was seized when PMSA, on a tip off, deployed its assets including ships and Fast Response Boats, in the western maritime region.

PMSA team spotted a suspicious boat at international maritime boundary line and boarded it.

The crew tried to resist and some jumped into the sea in an effort to escape.

PMSA team recovered approximately 1.5 tonnes of Hashish from hidden recesses of the boat, after searching for over 3 hours.

The international market value of narcotics is Rs1200 million.

This consignment was destined for US and European markets through East Africa. 10 smugglers were also apprehended.

The narcotics and smugglers were handed over to Custom Intelligence at Pakistan Maritime Security Agency headquarters. PMSA and Customs authorities had recently decided to jointly work in order to rid the coastal areas and maritime zones of all kinds of illegal activities to ensure a conducive maritime environment.

The initial interrogation has been held by the relevant agencies and it is expected that masterminds of smuggling will also be arrested soon.

PMSA DG Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar & Customs Intelligence Director Feroze Alam Junejo congratulated the raiding party on successfully completing the operation.