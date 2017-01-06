KARACHI - The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has reverted 62 officers, who were given out-of-turn promotions, to their previous positions.

The decision has been taken in line with the directives of the Supreme Court.

SBCA spokesperson Farhan Qaiser said on Thursday that the decision was taken on the orders of the Supreme Court. The court had said that the promotion process was carried out in violation of the law.

The spokesperson said that 62 building inspectors and senior building inspectors, who were promoted to grade-17 without a due process and fulfilment of legal formalities, had been reverted back to their previous grades.

Qaiser said that these promotions were made in 2014 and 2015, the officials were appointed in 2004 and 2005. He said the authority had directed the reverted officers to confirm they were joining their respective sections with their originals grades. The SBCA had also re-fixed their salaries as per their grades.

It is worth mentioning here that the officials were given out-of-turn promotions during the tenure of former SBCA director general Manzoor Qadir aka Kaka. Manzoor had left Pakistan some time ago to evade accountability for corruption scams worth billions of rupees.

The authority had removed 150 of the 550 employees who were appointed on fake documents. The process of verification of documents of rest of the employees has been pending for long.