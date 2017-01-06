KARACHI - Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, convener of the Senate Sub-Committee on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has asked the president of the airline’s CBA to submit recommendations in writing for revival and rehabilitation of the national flag carrier.

The sub-committee, at its meeting which continued for the second consecutive day at the PIA Headquarters on Thursday, also had a session with PIA CBA President Shamim Akmal, PIA Retired Employees Association President Syed Tahir Hassan and Secretary General Mohammad Younus Kakakhel.

Other members of the sub-committee Senator Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Khan and Senator Farhatullah Babar were also present on the occasion.

Akmal expressed reservations about the organisation's policy of outsourcing and said it was not a solution to the problems faced by the national flag carrier. He said outsourcing of kitchen and transport departments was actually a cause of loss to the organisation.

Senator Abdul Qayyum Khan said the Senate special committee would try to have solved the problems of PIA retired employees.

"All genuine complaints of the association will be placed before the right forum for their settlement," he said.

The senator agreed that like other organisations and national institutions pension of retired workers of PIA must be raised along with an increase in the salary of the serving employees of the corporation.

The Senate sub-committee, on culmination of its meeting, also visited different departments located at the PIA headquarters.