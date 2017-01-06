SHIKARPUR - An oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office- bearers of Shikarpur Press Club was held at the club’s premises on Thursday.

Agha Masihuddin Durrani, District Chairman, administered oath to the office-bearers and members of the executive committee, namely President Sodho Jemas, Vice President Shahid Ali Mithani, General Secretary Rahim Bux Jamali, Joint Secretary Sikandar Ali Siddiqui, Treasurer Abdus Salam Unar and four members of the Executive Committee, Nazeer Qureshi, Zahid Mehmood Noon, Deedar Soomro and Ghulam Murtaza Abro. Speaking on the occasion, Agha Masihuddin Durrani underscored the importance of media and hoped that the Press Club would highlight the genuine issues of Shikarpur. Former MNA and NPP leader Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi and ASP Muhammad Kaleem were honourable guests in the programme. Notables of Shikarpur, Naveed Alam Abro, Mian Zafar Alvi, Sami Bilali, Advocate Ali Asghar Pahore, Nazeer Hussain Bhayo, Abdul Khaliq Soomro, eminent writer Nasim Bukhari, Humair Chandio, former president press club Sultan Rind, Agha Israr, Rahmatullah Soomro, Zahid Pahore and a large number of people belonging to every walk of life were also present on the occasion.