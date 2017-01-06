KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he will welcome the British government and its private sector to the province and their help in development of irrigation, communications, transport and energy sectors.

He said this while talking to British Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Alok Sharma who called on him at Chief Minister’s House along with the British deputy high commissioner on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest and investment opportunities in Sindh. The chief minister said that he was seriously looking for British support for rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage and he had been in touch with British diplomats in Pakistan in this regard.

He said that there were vast investment opportunities in Sindh in irrigation, energy, mass transit and roads. “The Sindh government is planning to build a bridge on the River Indus at Ghotki. In this project, the British private sector can also invest,” he said.

Shah said that renewable energy, coal energy, communications network and mass transit system were some of the important sectors where British companies and the government could invest on build-operate-transfer (BOT) or public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The British under secretary assured the chief minister that he would invite the private sector of his country to be part of development of Sindh and he had discussed various opportunities with his diplomatic missions in Pakistan. The chief minister presented a Sindhi cap, ajrak and CDs of folk music to his guest.

Separately, the chief minister directed the Livestock and Fisheries Department to work out a plan to operate poultry, fish and shrimp hatcheries on the public-private partnership basis. “The private sector is making money from hatcheries, but the government always incurs losses,” he said while presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister’s House that reviewed progress on various development schemes. The meeting was attended by Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohammad Ali Malkani, Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) M Waseem, Works Secretary Aijaz Memon, Livestock and Fisheries Secretary Ghulam Hussain Memon and others.

Malkani told the chief minister that over all development portfolio of his department was Rs1,798 million for 40 schemes -- Rs1,111.419 million for livestock and Rs686.581 million for fisheries. He said that six of the 40 schemes were new and the rest were ongoing. He said the schemes for establishment of cattle colonies, district and private partnership phase-I, had been launched at the cost of Rs1377.272 million at Naukot, Umerkot and Khairpur. The Works and Service Department has taken over one unit at Umerkot, while civil work in Naukot was still in progress, especially work on the water supply scheme.

The livestock and fisheries secretary said that a scheme for expansion of poultry hatcheries and backyard farming, including poultry controlled atmosphere shed, had been launched at the cost of Rs247.376 million in Naushehro Feroze, Ghotki, Kashmore, Mithi, Umerkot and Karachi. Around Rs209.675 million have been utilised. Due to defective work on Ghotki and Kashmore units, the P&D department had raised serious objections to the work. Therefore, the finance department had stopped further funding for these schemes.

He said that rehabilitation of Pilot Shrimp Farm at Garho as Training and Research Centre was launched at the cost of Rs261.792 million. About Rs203.455 million had been utilised so far. The inspection team of P&D Department had termed the work carried out by the Works and Services Department unsatisfactory. Therefore, work had been stopped.

The chief minister showed his displeasure and directed livestock as well as works and services ministers to sit together and get the work done. “I am sorry but I cannot allow this kind of laziness and inefficiency on part of officers,” he said.

He directed the livestock and fisheries minister to work out a plan to operate fish, poultry and shrimp hatcheries and training centres on public-private partnership basis. “This is not the job of the government but the government should regulate hatchery work,” he said. He said the private sector was making money from hatcheries, but the provincial government was incurring huge losses.

The chief minister directed the secretary to help the fisheries department to prepare a plan to operate the hatcheries on public-private partnership basis. He directed Works Minister Imdad Pitafi to take action against the engineers of his department over substandard work. “In case of failure, I will take action against the works and services secretary and chief engineers concerned,” he warned.