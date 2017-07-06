KARACHI - Excise Department Police Karachi Wednesday recovered approximately 300kg charas from super highway opposite lucky cement factory near Gulistan hotel.

According to a statement issued here, a team of excise police led by AETO Syed Sadqain Inspectors Muhammad Sharif and Nisar raided Super High way opposite Lucky Cement factory near Gulistan Hotel and dug out 15 plastic bags consisting 20 bundles in each bag and their total weight was almost 300 kilograms. These plastic bags were hidden in a deserted place. A case has been lodged against unknown accused and an investigations to this effect is underway.