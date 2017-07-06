KARACHI - As many as 32 officials of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department promoted to the next grade.

The decision regarding the promotions was taken in a meeting of departmental promotion committee chaired by Secretary ET&NC Abdul Haleem Shaikh, said a statement here Wednesday.

Muhammad Tariq Khan, Aijaz Ahmed Deho, Nisar Ali Khan Bijrani, Kalim Ullah Wasan and Khan Muhammad Jokhio from ETO BS 17 to Deputy Director /Senior ETO BS 18.

Abdul Waheed Siddiqui, Naimat Ullah Jamali, Javed Iqbal, Daud C Kolachi, Ghulam Shabbir Abro (against future vacancy) and Syed Zia uddin Shah (against future vacacy) from acting ETO BS 17 to regular ETO BS 17.

Javed Ahmed Shaikh, Mehmood Lakho, Usman Ali, Tahir Pervez, Shakeel Siddiqui, Bhawal Shah, Aziz Ullah Memon, Akhtar Ali, Aziz Ullah Lahari, Imtiaz Ali Rajpar, Saeed Ahmed Memon, Manzoor Ahmed Changezi, Karam Hussain Sarki, Muhammad Umar Khuhro, Javed Akhtar Bhatti, Muhammad Haseeb, Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui, Shoukat Ali Shaikh, Rizwan Ullah Qureshi, Qasim Jatoi and Muhammad Sabir Soomro have been promoted from AETO BS 16 to acting ETO BS 17.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla while congratulating the newly promoted officers, has said that the department has solved a long standing issue of the officers and now it is their turn to perform their duties more diligently and honestly for the benefit of the people.