KARACHI - The Chairman of Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday said that the stability, democratic system and rule of law were pre-requisite for the development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled “Democracy Derailed: Marking 40 years since July 05, 1977” organised by the social sciences department of SZABIST at its Clifton campus on Wednesday.

The Senate chairman said that Pakistan had underwent fifteen different experiments in dictatorial regimes and it would not be able to suffer another one.

Raza Rabbani asked who authorised dictators to overwhelm basic rights of the people? He said that students attention was diverted towards terrorism because of dictator Ziaul Haq’s actions who closed doors of student unions in educational institutions and promoted religious unions which led to promotion of sectarianism in the society.

He further said that he would term dictators regimes instead of dubbing the same as dictators governments.

Senate Chairman said that Pakistan was to be a progressive and welfare state but actions and amendments to constitution by dictators led the country to face many problems.

He said that it was enshrined in the constitution’s objective resolution that a person was free to go to his worship place but dictator changed it.

However the PPP government through 18th amendment revived the word free in the aforesaid place.

Other speakers including Dr Qaiser Bengali, Karam Ali and others also spoke on the subject.

They said that dictator Ziaul Haq overthrew the government of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on this day -July 05, 1977.

They also underlined the affects of the change in the regions when the democracy was derailed in Pakistan.

They said that labour laws and women rights were severely damaged during dictatorial regimes.