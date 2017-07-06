KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon has said that every employee of the Sindh government whether officer or otherwise must ensure performing duty devotedly and efficiently. He expressed these views while presiding a high level meeting regarding issues of water supply, sanitation, environmental pollution, and lifting of Reti, Bajri from Malir River on Wednesday.

The chief secretary asked the concerned secretaries and heads of the various departments to furnish their progress reports within 24 hours, otherwise disciplinary action will be taken against the defaulters. It was decided in the meeting that Anti-Encroachment Force would immediately proceed to get the illegally occupied lands from the grabbers.

The police authorities informed the meeting that there is complete ban on the lifting of Reti, Bajri from Malir River.

KW&SB Managing Director Hashim Raza Zaidi apprised the meeting that work on Treatment Plants Activation is in process. Secretary Environment Baqa Ullah Unnar assured that Regional Offices in 10 districts of SEPA (Sindh Environmental Protection Agency) are being established, while Environmental Lab in Karachi has been reactivated, as well in Hyderabad and Sukkur are in progress.